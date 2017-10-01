To Protect Taxis, SYRIZA Deals to Bar Uber, Greek App Beat

ATHENS – In what was seen as a political trade, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has proposed a bill effectively outlawing Uber and Greece’s homegrown Beat ride-hailing application to protect taxi drivers and keep their votes.

The Greek taxi union, with cabbies fighting a reputation for cheating tourists and rigging meters, has been fiercely resisting Uber and other companies which let people use their smartphones to pick their rides.

A government bill mandates that companies managing mobile apps must sign three-year contracts with taxi owners, negating the platforms and applications to ensure taxis essentially keep a monopoly and bar customers from grading drivers and their services, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Growing thousands of Greek commuters, especially in the greater Athens area, have increasingly come to rely on such apps, especially a homegrown application – Taxibeat – that was recently bought out by Daimler and is now simply called Beat.

The bill would require all companies offering such services to have a state license and to do business only with taxis, effectively barring the services of companies like Uber which work with non-professional drivers using private vehicles, said Kathimerini.

The move was seen by critics as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting for reneging on anti-austerity promises, catering to the taxi union to keep their votes but effectively locking Greeks out of an important part of the technological age.

In a country where tax cheats largely escape prosecution, the paper reported that violators of the anti-Ubern bill would be fined 50,000 euros ($59,063) for a first offense, 100,000 euros ($118,127) for a second and then have their website turned off for a third, if they get that far without already being put out of business.

A Greek-designed application, as opposed to Uber, relies only on professional taxi owners and registered drivers and the bill also would forbid owners of private vehicles from legally contracting with tourism agencies and rent-a-car firms to provide transportation.

Alternate Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks Christos Spirtzis, in keeping with SYRIZA’s pattern of blaming others, said previous governments created “grey zones” in the legal framework that allowed “some companies to conduct business in an illegal manner … We don’t want to forbid Internet platforms in relation to the operation of taxis … we trying to set rules that won’t allow other rules for professional drivers and other rules for activities such as transports hired via the Internet or through a telephone call center.”

But the head of the taxi union, Thymios Lyberopoulos, has been vociferous in his opposition to

Uber, Beat or competition and said Greece doesn’t need electronic ride-hailing services, only phone calls to taxi companies or people standing in the street waving for taxis.

It appears that Lyberopoulos lobbied the SYRIZA-led government to amend legislation to effectively restrict the taxi drivers’ sector in exchange for its support, the paper added.

The founder of Beat (formerly Taxibeat), Nikos Drandakis, said the government has launched a “direct attack” on his company and others like it and has not ruled out taking legal action.