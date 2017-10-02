The Hellenic Initiative 5th Annual New York Gala a Great Success (Video)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 5th Annual Gala benefitting crisis relief, entrepreneurship and economic development for the people of Greece took place on September 29 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The event honored UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Marianna V. Vardinoyannis and the “ELPIDA Friends’ Association of Children with cancer” with the Hellenic Leadership Award.

Mrs Marianna V. Vardinoyannis is the founder and president of the “Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation,” of the “ELPIDA Friends’ Association of Children with cancer,” and …