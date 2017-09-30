Charles Antetokounmpo Passed Away Suddenly at 54

ATHENS – Charles Antetokounmpo passed away suddenly at his home.

Charles was father to Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex and Francis Antetokounmpo and husband to Veronica. He was 54 years old.

Charles Antetokounmpo suffered a heart attack, while he was in the United States and, specifically, in Milwaukee.

Thanasis Antekounoumpo was granted permission by Panathinaikos, to travel to America.

Charles Antekounoumpo was a professional footballer of Nigeria in his youth, and in 1991 he moved to Greece along with his wife, Veronica.