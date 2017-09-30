ND will Win the Next elections and Safeguard the Long-term Stability, Said Mitsotakis

ATHENS – We encourage the foreigners to come and invest in Greece, said New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting on Friday with the president of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer underlining that ND will win the next elections and will safeguard the necessary long-term stability in Greece. It is a great joy to have you here with us today. I would like to thank you for the support and the financing offered by the European Investment Bank to Greece.

“I want to tell you that our growth agenda, our growth strategy, is totally aligned with your priorities” said Mitsotakis.

We are aware, said ND leader, that we must develop all the offered financing funds. We must reduce the regulatory burden and the taxes and to turn Greece into an attractive environment for foreign investments and I am certain that, when these changes are made, Greece will be in the position to absorb more capitals and to attract foreign investments.

Job creation is our priority. Jobs demand investments, the investments need financing and a friendly environment and we have focused on this. We believe that we will win the next elections and we will ensure a long-term stability. A stability that seek the investors that have access to the funds of the European Investment Bank, concluded Mitsotakis.