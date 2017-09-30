Tajani: Greece Could be the Reason to Visit Europe

ATHENS – Greece could be the reason for someone to visit Europe, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), stressing the important role that Greece is playing as a tourist destination throughout the European Union.

Tourism is Greece’s most important industry, he said and added that the tourism sector has been highly efficient and has served as an effective tool against the crisis. “This sector needs to be further strengthened in Greece,” he underlined.

Tajani stressed that Greece, as a tourist destination, can be the first stop and a gateway for visitors to Europe. “It is possible for someone to begin to get to know Europe starting in Athens,” he said.