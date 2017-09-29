Bronze Medal for Greece Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls at World Rowing Champ Final

SARASOTA, FLA (2017 World Rowing Championships) – The French have been having a great regatta and they sat next to Great Britain in the centre lanes. Stroked by World Champion from the lightweight double, Stany Delayre, France had a slight lead with the rest of the field forming almost a perfect line. Then Greece moved into a piece and held the fastest pace to get to the half way point in the lead. France and Great Britain followed in second and third respectively, but there was still nothing in it and all six boats remained in striking distance of a medal.

Greece came into the final sprint in the lead as France looked like the pace may be a bit much. The British now made a move and at 38 the British had taken the lead. Greece was now fading with France doing a huge finish. It was a photo finish between France and Great Britain at the line. France had won, their time just 0.17 of a second ahead of Great Britain. Greece held on to the bronze. France’s Damien Piqueras stood up in the boat to salute the crowd.

Results: FRA, GBR, GRE, ITA, JPN, SUI