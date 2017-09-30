The work-The history of ELPIDA

In the 1990s in Greece, every year 300 families came face to face with childhood cancer. Their dramatic experience however was shrouded by silence and prejudice. And if a child needed a bone marrow transplant to be saved, but the family was unable to cover the enormous expense of sending the child to the USA, which could reach up to half a million dollars, the child would be lost. And this is because Greece back in 1990 did not have any Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Units.

1990: A group of dynamic women, with Ms. Marianna Vardinoyannis as their President, decided to take things in their own hands! And things changed, for good. They changed not only the fate of children with cancer, but the entire landscape of social solidarity in our country!

A start had been made! The ELPIDA Association of Friends of Children with Cancer was born!

A big campaign was launched for the creation of the first bone-marrow transplant unit in Greece, which was the Association’s first goal.

Agnes Baltsa, Vangelis Papathanasiou and Nana Mouskouri were the first stars of international fame to give concerts to raise funds for the Unit.

During a time of deep-rooted prejudice towards cancer, ELPIDA managed, through the decisiveness and effectiveness of its founder, to mobilise the entire Greek society in order to realise the dream for life.

1992: On the 30th of September, ELPIDA inaugurated the first exclusively Paediatric bone-marrow transplant unit in Greece. To date, this unit has given some 1,000 children a second chance to live. Their courage and strength of character are a daily lesson for ELPIDA and the driving force behind its efforts.

1999: The 2nd goal of ELPIDA was realised: The 5-storey guest house was created, which has accommodated up to this day 2000 families and children, for as long as their hospitalisation required it. In its 32 rooms and functional areas, designed to international standards and staffed by highly specialised individuals, pain is transformed into comfort and hope.

The guest house is the humanitarian branch of ELPIDA.

2007: ELPIDA laid the founding stone for the first oncology hospital for children in Greece, opening up new horizons for the treatment of childhood cancer in our country, and only 3 years later, in 2010, the Association handed over to the Greek people the first oncology hospital for children in Greece.

A complex of 5 buildings which house the most cutting-edge Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in all of Europe. Covering an area of 14,911 square meters, with a capacity of 138 beds, the hospital can meet all the needs of children with cancer, and it has already been ranked amongst the top 20% of the best hospitals of the world in its category. Its architecture and aesthetics place it internationally in the avant-garde of similar institutes.

The State, recognising its significant contribution, has named the Hospital the CHILDREN’S ONCOLOGY UNIT MARIANNA V. VARDINOYANNIS – ELPIDA. It incorporated it in the National health System and has assigned exclusively to ELPIDA the psychosocial support of the hospitalised children and their parents.

2010: In a country already challenged by the deep crisis, the inauguration of ELPIDA’s hospital in 2010 served as a beacon of hope. ELPIDA has become our country’s best ambassador, since any foreign visitor of the hospital and the guest house becomes in his turn a herald of the positive message that Greece can carry out great projects, and that there are Greeks that can offer them.

But ELPIDA does not stop here. The Association has already embarked on its future. A future where children in need of a transplant can find it quickly and without cost.

2014: ELPIDA created the Volunteer Bone Marrow Donor Registry “Orama ELPIDAS” [Vision of Hope], and launched a campaign to raise the awareness of the public opinion for the voluntary donation of bone marrow. 52,500 young people have become volunteer donors up to this day, and thanks to them 13 patients have already been given the gift of life.

At the same time the new vision of ELPIDA was set into motion: the creation of a map of peace and hope between people using health as a vehicle.

Through twinings with large oncological hospitals across the world, already started with Canada, the United States, Cyprus, Egypt, Serbia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Israel and the Netherlands, ELPIDA’s vision is of a world without borders in the health sector, and it is working to achieve it.

Moreover, ELPIDA’s social fund offers support not only to the families of the ELPIDA children, but also to families that are suffering because of the economic crisis.

ELPIDA is not alone in this effort: 180 artists, 150 painters, 3000 large companies, banks and organisations, 400 schools, 20 fashion designers, 50 sports clubs with our Olympic winners at the forefront, and 4 major telethons watched by millions of viewers are supporting its work, which is complemented by European conferences and special prizes established by ELPIDA, scientific workshops, and above all by the Association’s real involvement in major social problems.

In parallel, the common action of ELPIDA and its President, Ms. Marianna Vardinoyannis, with international institutions and organisations, for human rights, victims of war, human trafficking, drugs, illiteracy, are the broader paths of action and contribution which ELPIDA has chosen throughout its history. Common paths with important international figures as its allies, all leading towards a better future for our children.

The very highest honours have been bestowed on the association by His Excellence the President of the Republic and the Academy of Athens, and ELPIDA’s President has been proclaimed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Great Lady of the Patriarchal Throne of Alexandria, Knight of the French Republic’s Legion of Honour, Woman of Europe, and has received the highest international distinction for her fight against cancer: the Grand Prize of the Charter of Paris. She was also honoured with the Gold Cross with the gold Laurel Branch, the highest honour of the Hellenic Red Cross, the grade of Officer of the Legion of Honour of the French Republic, with the Ripple of Hope award by the Robert F. Kennedy center for human rights and the Mother Theresa medal by the Albanian Republic. 110 more honorary distinctions have been bestowed upon the President for her work, while the support of the entire society and the international community fuel the work of ELPIDA.

2015: ELPIDA could not remain indifferent to the refugee issue. The Association is participating in the “We Care” program of the “Marianna Vardinoyannis Foundation”, which has undertaken the vaccination and medical care of the refugee children. However, since Greek children are always at the heart of ELPIDA, the Association is also participating in the “vulnerable social group support” programme being implemented by the Foundation, and also cooperates with “Apostoli”, the charity organisation of the Archdiocese of Athens.

Along with the action of the Association the younger generation of ELPIDA is making its presence felt, by founding the “ELPIDA YOUTH” Committee, setting ambitious goals: 1st the major renovation of the ELPIDA Guest House, meeting modern international standards, and 2nd a pilot programme for a therapeutic camp.

2016: ELPIDA celebrated 25 years of action, with all of Greek society supporting its work, proud of its children, who have come out of their ordeal not only winners, but successful and happy individuals.

Their touching testimonies send a loud message of optimism and hope to the young and old of Greece.

And ELPIDA’s efforts are growing exponentially, as new major allies have come to join forces with it: the Greek Red Cross is signing an agreement of cooperation with ELPIDA, becoming a dynamic partner in the campaign for the Volunteer Bone Marrow Donor Bank, while the armed and security forces are displaying an unprecedented zeal in the registration of new volunteers.

2017: The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens signed a memorandum of cooperation with “ORAMA ELPIDAS” (Vision of Hope) thus officially connecting the Association and the Bone Marrow Registry to educators and university students, inviting the members of the university community to become not only volunteer bone marrow donors, but also volunteers in activities that will convey its messages for HOPE and LIFE.

The Greek communities abroad are added to ELPIDA’s allies: in London, Sidney and New York, expatriate Greeks are dynamically declaring their willingness to contribute. The short-term plans of ELPIDA include the creation of a national centre for the transplant of solid organs for children with the participation of internationally acclaimed scientists, the foundation of a Centre of Excellence for specialised research into childhood cancer treatment and the creation of a camp for children with cancer.

For all the members of ELPIDA, and all those who assist it in its work, there is only one goal: to save the life of each and every child!

Because the life of even a single child makes all your struggles worth it!

For more information visit: www.elpida.org