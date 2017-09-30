The Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation is a public benefit foundation of humanitarian and social character under private law.

It is a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) based in Athens with a Special Consultative Status at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations Organisation.

It was founded in 1997 by the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis. It was named as “Foundation for the Child and the Family” until 2012.

The MVV Foundation aims at the promotion of issues concerning the protection of human rights, especially of childrens rights as well as the improvement of the living conditions of children and families.

Through its multidimensional action focused on education, peace, health, social security and culture, it aims at illuminating every aspect of children’s life, sensitising and informing the Greek and the international public opinion, pointing out weaknesses and deficiencies in order to contribute to the solution of problems and the coverage of needs.

The Foundation’s activities are focused on 7 fundamental goals:

1. To protect human rights

2. To contribute to the peace – building.

3. To empower intercultural dialogue, tolerance and understanding.

4. To protect children from abuse, deprivation and injustice.

5. To develop and strengthen family and social bonds in order to ensure appropriate conditions for the prosperity of children.

6. To create ever-increasing opportunities for the multifaceted development of youth in the contemporary world.

7. To contribute to the protection of cultural and natural heritage.

The Foundation participates in the international efforts against violence, poverty, discrimination, emphasizing the confrontation of problems such as the commercial exploitation of children, child abuse, paedophilia on the Internet, human trafficking, the use of children as soldiers, children victims of war, street children, refugee children, etc.

Throughout meetings and conferences, publications and special campaigns, it mainly presents issues related to respecting and complying with the International Convention on the Rights of the Child and the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

At the same time, it supports researches and awards, initiatives and efforts that serve common good.

FIELDS OF ACTION

The Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation fights for:

Children’s rights

• Respect of the Children Rights

• Reinforcement of the family institution

• Support to the children of vulnerable social groups

Safety

• Fight against Human Trafficking

• Protection of the Innocence in Danger

• Protection of the civilians

Health

• Protection of Children’s Health

• Prevention of drug misuse in youth

Peace

• Spreading the Culture of Peace

• Promotion of the Dialogue among Civilizations

Culture and education

• Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage

• Dissemination of knowledge

• Eliminate illiteracy

The future

• Sustainable Development

• Achieve the UN Millennium Development Goals

• Climate Justice

• Fight against poverty and unemployment in youthideals and give examples of social solidarity.

PROGRAMS

• «Support Schools» program

• «Support vulnerable social groups» programme

• «Speak Truth to Power» Educational programme on human rights

• «We Care» Refugee Child Medical Assistance Programme

• «Welcoming cities for refugees» humanitarian programme for coping with the refugee problem in Europe

For more information visit: www.mvvfoundation.gr/en