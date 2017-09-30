Mrs Marianna V. Vardinoyannis: “The Greek Diaspora Equals National Power”

NEW YORK. The UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mrs Marianna V. Vardinoyannis stated to TNH that the Greek diaspora equals national power, it is a rich source of Greek civilization of immeasurable national importance”.

Mrs Marianna V. Vardinoyannis has visited New York to receive the award granted to her and to “ELPIDA” Association of Friends of Children with cancer, by the Hellenic Initiative.

Her statement is as follows: “I am deeply moved every time I meet Greek expatriates, every time I meet the “soul” of our country around the world. Greek diaspora equals national power, it is a rich source of Greek civilization, of immeasurable national importance. I am proud and grateful that the Greek expatriates of “The Hellenic Initiative” embrace the family of ELPIDA!”.

Marianna V. Vardinoyannis: Worldwide Example of Humanitarianism

UNESCO Good Will Ambassador Mrs. Mariana V. Vardinoyannis, states that “building a world where all people can live with dignity, justice and equality is everyone’s responsibility”. Her long trajectory of individual and collective contribution to society proves that her words reflect her actions.

For these actions of hers, The Hellenic Initiative honored Mrs. Vardinoyannis and the “ELPIDA Association of Friends of Children with cancer” at the 5th Annual Gala (29th of September) in New York.

Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis has been awarded for her charitable work as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, founder and president of the “Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation”, of the “ORAMA ELPIDAS” Association, and of the “ELPIDA’s Friends Association of Children with cancer”, whose purpose is to protect and support children who battle with cancer and their families.

Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis’ work through her foundation aims to contribute to many societal sectors and to the building of a better world for the children, by fighting against human trafficking, illiteracy, climate change and many other current issues. At the same time, through the Foundation’ s Programs, she supports children and families of disadvantaged social groups, refugees and schools.

At the same time, through her work, Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis promotes a culture of peace and supports the protection of the global cultural heritage.

Since 1999, Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and a board member on many international humanitarian and cultural foundations and institutions.

More specifically, in the USA, Marianna V. Vardinoyannis and her husband, Mr. Vardis I. Vardinoyannis established the Chair of Hellenism Abroad and the “Ioannis P. Vardinoyannis” Library at New York University, as well as the “Konstantinos Karamanlis” Chair of Greek and European Studies at Tufts University. She also supports UNESCO’s programs on education and culture in many parts of the world, and promotes the implementation of the UN development goals.

The work of Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis is internationally recognized and she has received many Greek and international awards and distinctions such as: the Golden Cross of Benefaction Order the Hellenic Republic, the Academy of Athens Award, the Lady Patriarchate of Alexandria, Knight and Officer of the Legion of Honour of the French Republic, the Grand Prize of the Paris Charter against cancer, and the “Ripple of Hope” award from the «Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights» Foundation.

Nevertheless, one of the titles given to her stands out, as she has described to the National Herald in 2015.

MV: What really touches me, what gives me strength and courage, makes me feel vindicated for the work to which I have dedicated myself all these years, is the characterization I was given once by the mother of a sick child. “You are Marianna of our heart” she had told me, and she made me feel so emotional. I consider this to be the most important accolade ever conferred on me. For me, the most precious thing is the smile and the love of the sick children and their parents, especially the smile of those who, having been healed now they embark on a new life; they study, become scientists, artists, athletes, they have their own families, children of their own, but they don’t forget the children of hope, ELPIDA they come back to us in order to help us.

DINSTINGUISHED FUNCTION / MEMBERSHIPS

Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO

Founder and President of the “Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation”

Founder and President of the Friends’ Association for Children with cancer “ELPIDA”

Founder and President of the “Orama ELPIDAS” Association

Member of the Board of Trustees (2002-2008) and of the Advisory Board (2008- today) of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina

Member of the Board of Trustees of MENTOR International Foundation

Member of the International Committee of the “Foundation for a Culture for Peace”

Member of the Leadership Council of the “Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights”

Member of the Board of Directors of “Nizami Ganjavi International Center“

Member of the Board of Directors of the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (2007-2010)

Member of the President’s Council of the Special Olympics “Europe-Eurasia”

President of the Honorary Committee of the Special Olympics Hellas

Member of the Honorary Committee of the Prix Galien

Member of the Women Leaders Council of the UN.Glοbal Initiative to fight Human Trafficking

ACADEMIC DISTINCTIONS

Hοnorary Doctorate (University of Georgia, 2011)

Honorary Doctorate in Humanities (DEREE- The American College of Greece, 2010)

Honorary Degree in Philosophy (London Metropolitan University, 2008)

Honorary Doctorate in Laws (University of Sheffield, 1997)

EDUCATION

ΜPhil in Archaeology (University of Sheffield-UK)

BA in History of Art (Deree –The American College of Greece)

BA in Economics (University of Denver-USA)

LANGUAGES

Greek, English, French

PERSONAL DATA

Marianna V. Vardinoyannis is born in Athens, Greece. She lives in Athens, is married to Admiral Vardis J. Vardinoyannis and is mother of five children.