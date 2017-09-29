Greek Tourism Expo 2017 to Focus on Alternative, Gastronomy and Luxury Tourism

ATHENS – The Greek Tourism Expo 2017 will be held from 8 to 10 December at the Metropolitan Expo exhibition and convention centre. At an event held on Friday, the organisers said that this year’s exhibition will be revamped, with totally new themes adjusted to the market’s demands.

The exhibition is expecting 150 hosted buyers from over 40 countries, while the business meetings held during its course are expected to exceed 6,000.

The main focus will be on luxury tourism, such as city breaks, alternative and gastronomic tourism. Medical tourism will also hold a special place, said the president of the Medical Association of Athens Giorgos Patoulis in his address on Thursday, noting that Greece is more than capable of competing for a share of the global medical tourism market, which has an estimated worth of approximately 40 billion euros.

This year the Hoteliers’ Chamber will sign a new ‘Boutique Hotels’ quality label for Greece and brief businesses on the need to obtain this certification. There will also be a first presentation of a model bioclimatic hotel designed by the Technical Chamber of Greece, in order to highlight the use of new technologies to benefit the economy and environment.