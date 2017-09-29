SNF Supports the 4th Annual NYC Neighborhood Library Awards

This year, the 4th Annual NYC Neighborhood Library Awards, an initiative of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the Charles H. Revson Foundation, will take place on Monday, October 2nd, at the Hearst Tower in New York City.

Five branches will receive an award of $20,000 each, for being irreplaceable pillars of their communities, offering a welcoming and safe environment, and free programs and services.

After a record-breaking 24,000 nominations for the awards – an increase of more than 30 percent from last year – a group of esteemed judges (consisted by elected officials, acclaimed authors and community members) will choose five of the ten finalist branches to win the ultimate prize. The remaining finalists will receive $10,000 for their service to their neighborhoods.

For a second year, the Heckscher Prize for Outstanding Service to Children and Youth from the Heckscher Foundation for Children will award $20,000 to one outstanding library for their commitment to the City’s youth, while two new awards will be announced: the Perennial Excellence Award, recognizing three branches that have been consistently stellar over the years, and the Award for Distinction in Service, awarded to a library for its unique impact.

During the ceremony, a short documentary by filmmakers Julie Dressner and Craig Marsden will highlight the incredible ways in which these libraries have uplifted New York City’s immigrant communities. An additional short documentary will focus on the dedication and commitment of the Heckscher prize-winning library to serving children and youth.

The NYC Neighborhood Library Awards are funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the Charles H. Revson Foundation, and the Heckscher Foundation for Children.

Finalist Libraries:

• Allerton Library – Allerton (Bronx)

• Queens Library at Bayside – Bayside (Queens)

• Chatham Square Library – Chinatown (Manhattan)

• Crown Heights Library – Crown Heights (Brooklyn)

• Edenwald Library – Edenwald Bronx

• George Bruce Library – Morningside Heights (Manhattan)

• Hunts Point Library – Hunts Point (Bronx)

• Queens Library at Lefferts – Richmond Hill (Queens)

• New Utrecht Library – New Utrecht (Brooklyn)

• Queens Library at Woodside – Woodside (Queens)

Source: SNF