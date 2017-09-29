Greek PM Tsipras Will Meet US President Trump in Washington this October

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will make his official visit to the United States of America in the second half of October following an invitation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister has already accepted the invitation.

The likely date for the meeting of the two leaders at the White House is October 17, but official announcements from the US government are expected, ANA says citing government sources.