Tsipras in Tough Spot, SYRIZA Split Over Hellenikon Development

ATHENS – While Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is avidly pushing for private investors – opposing his own campaign vows – elements in his Radical Left SYRIZA party are trying to undermine them, including the 8-billion euro ($9.45 billion) development of the former Hellenikon International Airport on the capital city’s coast.

A forestry council has already declared part of the abandoned area, mostly weed-filled concrete tarmacs, buildings and old aircraft to be a wooded area because there used to be trees there years ago.

Now the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has been holding the project hostage for weeks, unable to decide whether to similarly declare part of it should be protected, which could scuttle the project.

With so much at stake, Tsipras is said to be getting antsy because he’s been telling foreign companies Greece is suddenly business-friendly even though some in SYRIZA want to shut down a gold mine operation in northern Greece, are battling companies who took over regional airports, and as a major tourism project in Corfu is being obstructed by a party member who is the Mayor.

SYRIZA’s political council, which, like Tsipras, opposed the sale of state assets until surrendering to the country’s international creditors, issued a statement giving its “full support” for the project as KAS has said it won’t meet again Oct. 2 after three previous meetings yield no answers.

Critics, including the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives, said Tsipras is putting his hard Leftist hat on again after bowing to creditors and violating his party’s alleged principles by agreeing to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families to get the release of more monies from a staggered, delayed third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.58 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias accused the government of being “hostile to any kind of investment,” and giving in to anti-business dissidents.

SYRIZA said it backs “all the necessary steps related to the launch of the investment with full respect for the law and the foreseen procedures,” a vague statement that didn’t move the project ahead although Kathimerini said it was told that the government could bypass KAS to get the project up and running.

SYRIZA’s political council also noted that KAS’ recommendation is non-binding and could be ignored by the government, although that could further splinter the fractured party.

An unidentified party official told the paper that while KAS will give a framework that, “from then on, the government will decide how the relevant procedures will move ahead.”

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that if Tsipras means what he says about his commitment to the investment, “even on a rudimentary level,” then he should sack the Culture Ministry’s General Secretary, Maria Andreadaki-Vlazaki for allegedly wanting to declare the project area an archaeological site and leaving it abandoned forever.