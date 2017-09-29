Large Number of Migrants Arrive on Greek islands; Overcrowding in Moria Hotspot

MYTILENE, Greece – A total of 406 migrants and refugees arrived on islands of the northern Aegean between Monday 25 September and Friday morning, bringing the total to reach the Greek islands in September to 3,500 people, authorities said.

The Turkish coast guard announced on its official website that it intervened in 62 incidents from September 1 to September 28 and obliged 2,708 refugees and migrants intercepted in Turkish waters to return to the Turkish coast.

Meanwhile, the Moria hotspot on Lesvos is greatly overcrowded, with over 4,500 people living in the facility, which can host up to 2,330 people.

The other hotspot on Lesvos (Kara Tepe) is also full, while 600 more migrants and refugees are hosted in other facilities rented by the UNCHR.