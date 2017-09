NEW YORK – The amount of $15 million is missing for a special account for the rebuilding of the St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero, as discovered in a meeting of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on September 26.

No one seems to know where the money is, and no one – including His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America – has taken responsibility.

Initially, The National Herald (print edition) reported that $3.8 million was transferred from the St. Nicholas account …