Government Must Finally Make Progress on Electronic Justice, ND’s Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – Visiting the Athens first-instance courts at the Evelpidon court complex on Thursday morning, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was an opportunity to see at first hand the ordeal that citizens, lawyers and the judges themselves were subjected to daily, through a process that led inevitably led to huge delays in the delivery of justice.

A great many things needed to be done, Mitsotakis said: “I will not dwell only on the need to support these structures by hiring some additional staff; I will also focus on the state’s obligation to finally take the project of comprehensive electronic justice forward, in order to simplify procedures, limit physical access to courts and enable citizens and lawyers to expedite their cases from home or through a citizens’ service centre.”

“This is where we must place the greatest emphasis and ND’s proposals for speeding up the delivery of justice will especially emphasise the area of electronic justice. Sadly, the scene I encountered was not pleasant, in spite of the valiant efforts of the judges and court staff here in Evelpidon,” he added, urging the justice minister to take a walk through the courtrooms and “see the state of the country’s largest court”.