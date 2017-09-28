Cases of Measles Reach 196 in Greece; 350,000 Children not Vaccinated-Data

Health authorities have recorded 196 cases of measles in Greece, with 30 cases added in the last week, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said on Thursday.

The majority of the cases concern Greek citizens and mainly children from the Roma community, as well as people from the general public aged 25-44, who are not immune to measles. Among them are health professionals who had not been or were incompletely vaccinated.

“The epidemiological monitoring of the disease, the vigilance of health professionals, the intensification of vaccinations and continued alertness of local and national authorities are necessary measures to control the disease,” the center said, adding that it is likely more cases will be recorded in the coming days.

The head of the Hellenic Pediatric Society, Andreas Konstantopoulos, said 350,000 children aged 15 months to four years old have not been vaccinated, adding that it is unknown how many Greeks born after 1970 have received one dose – or none- of the MMR vaccine.

Konstantopoulos also said he’s in favour of making vaccination a compulsory requirement for the registration of kids at school.