Sakkari Beats Cornet, Clinches a Place in the Last Four at Wuhan 

WUHAN, China – Greece’s Maria Sakkari got her second win over Alizé Cornet this year as she secured her semifinal spot at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open, 7-6(2), 7-5, WTA reports.

The World No.42 had been looking for revenge after the Greek No.1 had eliminated her from the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Currently ranked No.80, Sakkari made it through qualifying to reach the main draw in Wuhan, where she has already beaten fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki and sixteenth seed Elena Vesnina, both in straight sets.

She next faces Caroline Garcia.

