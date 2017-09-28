Michael Psaros Informs Council about Reforms to Save Archdiocese

BOSTON – Although the situation in the Archdiocese regarding its finances is extremely difficult and it is getting worse every day, there are some young educated economists who have introduced a series of initiatives which, if implemented, would salvage the Archdiocese’s long term future.

Some such initiatives have been proposed by Michael Psaros, a prominent economist and businessman who a few months ago was appointed Archdiocesan Council Treasurer of the Archdiocesan Council. These ideas were included in his reply email of …