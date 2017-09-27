Constantinides Concert at Carnegie Hall on October 1

NEW YORK – Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) presents an evening of Mediterranean-inspired music by much-admired Greek composer Dinos Constantinides. The program will include a selection of Constantinides’ most acclaimed compositions performed by members of the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Music. The concert takes place on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 PM at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $50. For tickets and information, visit DCINY online.

“We are thrilled to present Dinos Constantinides who has been with us almost every year since 2011 and this is DCINY’s 9th presentation of his music,” said DCINY co-founder and General Director Iris Derke.

“Dinos is a remarkable composer with a significant repertoire under his belt and we are honored to showcase his work,” noted Jonathan Griffith, DCINY co-founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Conductor.

Performed by violinist Kurt Nikkanen- Concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, pianists Maria Asteriadou and Michael Gurt, double bass Yung-Chiao Wei, and the LSU Percussion Group, the dynamic evening program includes Constantinides’ Patterns for Violin and Piano, LRC 119b, Sonata for Solo Violin, No. 3, LRC 63 (Kaleidoscope), Theme and Variations for Solo Piano, LRC 1, Sonata for Violin and Piano, LRC 21c, Reverie II for Double Bass and Piano, LRC 81b, Two Preludes for Piano, LRC 101b, Concerto for Double Bass and Piano, LRC 269b, and Percussion Quartet No. 2, LRC 270.

Constantinides has written over 300 compositions, including his opera Intimations, winner of the Brooklyn College International Chamber Opera Competition and First Midwest Chamber Opera Conference, his opera Antigone, and six symphonies, of which Symphony No. 2 earned him the Artist of the Year Award of Louisiana. Other awards include first prizes in the Delius Composition Contest, the American New Music Consortium Distinguished Service Award, and the Glen Award of l’Ensemble of New York. He also has been honored with a Distinguished Teacher award from the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

His music has been performed by orchestras throughout the world including the English Chamber Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony (China), and the Athens and Thessaloniki State Orchestras in Greece. Other performances and recordings (over 65 CDs) have been done by the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava) and the Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic.

Constantinides has been the Director of the prestigious LSU Festival of Contemporary Music for 22 years. He has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Macedonia in Greece and is presently Boyd Professor, the highest academic rank at LSU, of Composition, and Music Director of the Louisiana Sinfonietta.

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public concert presented in January of 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamically-charged musical entertainment in renowned venues. Over 40,000 performers representing 43 countries and all 50 US states have participated in a DCINY production. DCINY has catered to over 200,000 audience members since the inception of the company and has produced 17 world premieres and over 200 concerts.

With its unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of performance. DCINY will commemorate its 10th Anniversary season in 2018.

In addition to being selected three times for the Inc. 5000 listing, DCINY has received national recognition with the two American Prizes: Jonathan Griffith, founder and music director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra, won the 2014 American Prize in Conducting in the professional orchestra division, and the 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing was awarded to DCINY General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team.