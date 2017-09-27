Greek Coroner: British Hiker Attacked, Devoured by Wolves

THESSALONIKI (AP) — A Greek coroner says a missing British hiker whose dismembered, fleshless remains were found in the hills of northern Greece was probably attacked, torn apart and devoured by wolves.

Nikos Kifnidis told The Associated Press the ferocity of the animals was such that both the woman’s thigh bones had been cracked open by bites and large sections of her body are still missing. He said a vet at Wednesday’s autopsy confirmed that no dog could have administered such bites.

The remains were found Saturday near the village of Petrota in Thrace, 285 kilometers (180 miles) east of the city of Thessaloniki. Near them, authorities found a passport for Celia Lois Hollingworth, 63, whom the British embassy in Athens reported missing in the area on Friday.