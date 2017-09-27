Growth at the St. Iakovos Retreat Center in Kansasville

KANSASVILLE, WI – The St. Iakovos Retreat Center recently completed the construction of their pier that beautifully sits on Friendship Lake accommodating those entering the waterfront on the retreat center’s property. The pier, nearly 50 yards away from the Tomaras Lodge (the main building) is multifunctional; whether you would like to sit and soak up the sun or relax in the middle of the water on a kayak.

Ernie Karras (Kapt’n Karras), one of the board members of the retreat center, the generous donor, and engineer of the entire project oversaw the construction and completion of the magnificent pier or as it is more commonly called, the marina. The 85-foot-long pier currently houses 2 canoes, 2 kayaks, 2 row boats, 2 paddle boats, as well as a fishing pier.

The addition of the pier enhances the relaxing and serene experience one receives during their stay at the St. Iakovos Retreat Center. With both the pier opening in 2018 as well as the start of the programs ministry kicking off, the retreat center serves as a central and multipurpose facility. The retreat center is home to the Metropolis of Chicago as well as the entire Orthodox community; successfully fulfilling the vision of Metropolitan Iakovos and carrying out his legacy for ages to come.

The St Iakovos Retreat Center has now hosted 3 summers of Fanari, Midwest OCF College Conference, Ancient Faith Ministry retreats, and many other national and local programs and events. With the rapid growth came growth of the staff. The retreat center now has 5 full time employees including a Programs and Marketing Coordinator.

The Programs and Marketing Coordinator has the unique role of leading the initiative of the new programs ministry in which the retreat center will host various events throughout 2018 for the metropolis to attend. The calendar includes a couples retreat, parish council retreat, mother/daughter retreat, young-at-heart retreat, and father/son retreat, bringing unity and spiritual growth to the faithful of the metropolis.

The St. Iakovos Retreat Center in Kansasville, Wisconsin, is governed by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and was a vision of Metropolitan Iakovos of blessed memory. Metropolitan Iakovos led the grand opening of the center in June 2015, and since then it has quickly become home for those of the metropolis. More information on the St Iakovos Retreat Center can be found at www.gosirc.org.