SNF Supports the Oriental Christians: 2,000 Υears of History Exhibition

On Monday, September 25th, The World Arab Institute in Paris inaugurated the temporary exhibition Oriental Christians: 2,000 years of History, in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and the President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun.

The event was attended, among others, by Members of the French Government, Patriarchs, donors and supporters of the exhibition who had a private visit of the exhibition, along with representatives of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Michel Aoun delivered speeches, specifically focusing on the significant role played by the Arab World Institute in developing and sharing knowledge on the Arab world and its rich culture, as well as in encouraging cooperation and exchange between France and the Arab World.

The exhibition sheds light on the history of a diverse community, the Oriental Christians who have had a long, rich and diverse presence in the Arab world. Oriental Christians have played a critical social, political, cultural, economic and religious role in the Arab lands.

This exhibition aims to provide a coherent narrative of this rich and continuous presence that begins with the establishment of the first Christian communities in the Arab world and concludes with their current state in a region increasingly volatile and defined by conflict. Visitors will be able to discover masterpieces of Christian heritage, some of which have never been presented in Europe before.

The exhibition Oriental Christians: 2,000 years of History, is supported, among others, by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The exhibition opened for the wider public on Tuesday September 26th and will remain open until January 2018.

