Maria Sakkari Earns Biggest Career Win, Shocks Tokyo Champion Wozniacki

WUHAN, China – Qualifier Maria Sakkari earned the biggest win of her career at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open on Tuesday after knocking out No.4 seed Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.

The top-ranked Greek tennis player (No.80) prevailed 7-5, 6-3 in 93 minutes and heads to the third round of the Premier 5 tournament where she will meet Russian Elena Vesnina.

“It feels great [to beat Wozniacki], she’s a very tough opponent to play – she’s so solid and she comes from winning in Tokyo so she had confidence. I knew it would be a tough match, but I think I did the right preparations,” Sakkari said in her post-match press conference, according to WTA.