Greek Restaurant Opens in Roxborough, Philadelphia

ROXBOROUGH, PHILADELPHIA – A new eatery in Roxborough aims to serve up authentic Greek cuisine quickly while giving a subtle lesson on how to pronounce the popular Greek sandwiches called “gyros,” Roxborough Patch reported.

“Today we embark on this new journey together. With great pride, Yiro Yiro is officially OPEN! First and foremost, thank you for your patience & continued support. Our team has worked very hard for this day to come. We are truly excited for what the future of Yiro Yiro holds. Thank you, now come eat!” Yiro-Yiro owners posted on their Instangram account.

Yiro Yiro is located at 6024 Ridge Ave.