Traditional Food, Live Music at Tucson Greek Festival (Video)

TUCSON, Arizona – The Tucson Greek Festival has been operating at the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church for the past 41 years and continues to offer the local community traditional Greek meals, live music and handcrafted, Greek-inspired jewelry and artifacts, The Daily Wildcat reported.

The festival took place from September 21 to Sept. 24 and the attendants had the chance to enjoy “Greek/American Beverages, Divine Pastries, Greek Deli, Cooking Demo, Shopping, Greek Dancing, Kids Area, Trip to Greece and Other Prizes”, according to the festival’s website.

“We’d like to thank everyone for attending and a BIG THANK YOU to every one of our Volunteers. We wouldn’t be able to do this event without you,” Tucson Greek Festival’s organizers posted on Facebook.

“Almost time to start planning for next year and we’ve learned so much. We’ll be making adjustments to ensure that that next year will be even better. May God bless you all!” they concluded.