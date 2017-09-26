Seattle City Council and Asia Minor

Herbert Adams Gibbons, a special correspondent of the Christian Science Monitor, wrote a series of news articles outlining the situation in Asia Minor. His accounts rallied the Seattle City Council and the local Greek-American community to pass a resolution urging the Harding Administration to use its influence on the Kemalists to halt the deportation and massacre of Greeks domiciled along the shores of the Black Sea.

An article titled “Turkish Atrocities Agitate Seattle. City Council Calls on National Government to Use …