Greek Lawmakers Will Take Up Transgender Rights Bill

ATHENS – The Greek Parliament is set to debate a bill that would bring some legal recognition to people who identify as transgender, including dropping a requirement they would have to provide medical evidence they are who they say they are.

Human Rights Watch (HRW,) following the legislation, said medical tests and other procedures to certify whether someone is transgender is “a humiliating and unnecessary violation of their privacy,” as those who want to identify as another gender say their declaration is enough.

The bill would amend the country’s law on legal gender recognition – or the ability of transgender people to be legally recognized according to their gender identity.

HRW said the bill includes a lot that represents an enormous improvement on the status quo, but also retains some fundamental flaws that should be taken out.

It cited as obstacles a judicial process where a judge gets to decide if a person looks enough like their gender identity to be legally recognized, an age requirement of 17 and that the applicants must be single.

Transgender rights in the United States, for example, allow a person who is biologically of one sex to declare they are actually of another sex, and as other groups are seeking to include a wider range of sexual identities other than a man or a woman to be recognized.