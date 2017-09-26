Another Poll Shows New Democracy Pounding SYRIZA

ATHENS – Piling on the bad news for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, another public opinion poll showed his Radical Left SYRIZA paying the price for his reneging on anti-austerity promises, taking a pummeling by the major opposition New Democracy.

The University of Macedonia survey for SKAI TV gave the Conservatives a 13-point lead, jibing with poll by Metron Analysis, conducted for Ta Nea newspaper, which put the gap at 14 percent.

The Macedonia poll put New Democracy at 30.5 percent to 17.5 percent for SYRIZA. Tsipras has disputed surveys at the same time he’s been frantically trying to reverse his slide after whacking workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal conditions to satisfy international creditors he swore to defy.

The newly-emerging coalition of center-left parties under the banner Democratic Alignment – the old PASOK that nearly vanished after supporting austerity – came in third with 7.5 percent, tied with the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, all of whose 17 Members of Parliament have entered their third year on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, which they deny.

The Union of Centrists was fifth at 3 percent, the threshold for entering Parliament, while Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) had only 2 percent and wouldn’t get back in.

Tsipras hoped his rosy, upbeat, optimistic speech about Greece at the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sept. 9, in which he said he’s taken the country toward recovery – ironically by embracing austerity he swore to reject – would reverse his slide but the survey showed it didn’t.

Only 6 percent of voters believed him, compared to 19.5 percent who thought New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address at the fair a week later was better.