No Movement at UN Toward Resuming Cyprus Unity Talks

NEW YORK – Sticking another fork in the dead Cyprus unity talks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said separate meetings with rival leaders of the divided island yielded no opportunity to pick them up again.

His spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the annual General Assembly that Guterres is ready to join talks if they start again after the UN chief’s trying to broker at deal at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana got nowhere after Turkey insisted on keeping an army on the northern third of Cyprus it unlawfully invaded in 1974 and wanted the right to further intervene militarily.

Guterres had met separately with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. The two leaders had talked for two years with nearly giddy reports they were close to a deal when they were nowhere near one.

“Obviously, the Secretary‑General was very interested to meet… to have the meetings he had in New York. As he said in Crans-Montana, he remains available when the parties will come to him, so I think we still remain in a period of reflection”, the spokesman said, diplomatic language to indicate nothing is happening and likely won’t for some time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has the last word on his side’s position in the negotiations now has near-dictatorial powers and has been making noise he’s even willing to give up his country’s pursuit of European Union membership over the deadlock in Cyprus and other demands he allow more freedoms.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus, which is in the EU apart from the Turkish occupied land, and bars its ships and planes.

Erdogan is sitting this one out for now, the Cyprus News Agency reported, citing unnamed diplomatic sources who said that message was given to Guterres on the sidelines of the UN’s annual General Assembly, reportedly saying, “It is too early to restart” talking.