Greece’s Anonymous Warns Hacking of Bank, Healthcare Sites

ATHENS – Hackers from the Greek branch of Anonymous, who took down a government website used to electronically foreclosure on homes, said they will continue to target other sites including the country’s healthcare system EOPYY and banks.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which promised to protect homeowners, has instead given in to demands from international creditors and switched to letting banks seize homes electronically to get around protests at open hearings involved notary public officers that saw frequent disruptions from opponents of foreclosure and the government.

Banks are a prime target because they are going after people who can’t pay their mortgages, credit cards and loans because of harsh austerity measures imposed by successive governments, including the SYRIZA Administration that includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

The group claimed responsibility for disrupting the Bank of Greece’s website, and said it would also shut down the websites of Piraeus Bank and EOPYY, claiming to have access to the databases of both.

“One wrong move and everything will be made public and used against you,” the hackers said in an apparent reference to planned property auctions.

On May 3, 2016, Anonymous shut down the Bank of Greece for several minutes and disrupting its services.

“The attack lasted for a few minutes and was successfully tackled by the bank’s security systems. The only thing that was affected by the denial-of-service attack was our web site,” the official told the news agency Reuter, declining to be named.

Anonymous originated in 2003, adopting the Guy Fawkes mask as their symbol for online hacking. The group has gone after a number of targets perceived to be the enemies of society as they see it.

“Olympus will fall. A few days ago we declared the revival of Operation Icarus. Today we have continuously taken down the website of the Bank of Greece,” the group said in a video on You Tube. Icarus is a planned assault on world bank and Wall Street.

“This marks the start of a 30-day campaign against central bank sites across the world,” the group said then but it didn’t materialize. Anarchists and critics of Greece’s austerity deal with international creditors blame Capitalists and banks.