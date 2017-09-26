Retired British Professor Devoured by Stray Dogs in Greece

In a gruesome discovery in northern Greece, a 62-year-old visiting English professor was said to have been attacked and eaten by stray dogs as she was walking back to a guesthouse from the archaeological site at Mesimvria.

Officials said it appeared that a partially-consumed body was that of Celia Hollingsworth, who made a frantic cell phone call to relatives to report she was being set on by the dogs. They reported it to Greek authorities but it took two days before what remained of her body was found on Sept. 23.

Greek and British media reports said she was on a path that near farms where guard dogs were deployed.“It was a tragic sight,” a senior police officer with knowledge of the investigation told The Times of London. “Her body was found shredded to pieces, some of it devoured.”

“Even experienced forensics crews were shocked when they faced the harrowing sight,” the officer added.

Though her name was not formally released by police pending the ongoing investigation, the officer said that it’s a mere formality.

“It’s pretty clear that it is her,” the officer told the paper. “Her shoes were found together with parts of her body and personal items, including her passport.”

She had worked at Oxford University, the paper reported, and also formerly lectured at Bristol University, according to The Telegraph.

Hollingworth, from Bradford on Avon in Wiltshire, UK, had raised money for charities helping Syrian refugees in Greece and was an active human rights campaigner, The Telegraph reported.

A source close to the rescue effort called Hollingworth’s death “an absolute tragedy.”

“The victim was a regular visitor to Greece because she loved the people and the culture,” the source told The Mirror. “Everybody involved in the rescue attempt was left deeply shocked by the scene they found when the woman’s body was discovered.”