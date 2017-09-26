German Election Results Worry Greece, Hurt Debt Relief Hopes

The likelihood newly-elected German Chancellor Angela Merkel may have to form a coalition with an anti-Greek bailout party has Athens worried it could also end any hopes of debt relief.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition have repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises on orders of international creditors, including Germany, which has put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($385.16 billion) in three bailouts.

Tsipras had hoped his latest concessions, agreeing to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families, would appease the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and bring debt relief to help him reverse plummeting in polls.

But while Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) retained power, it now may have to turn to the Free Democrats (FDP) which won 11 percent of the vote and has opposed continued aid to Greece.

“The FDP’s stance is clear,” Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, Vice-President at the Washington-based German Marshall Fund think tank told Kathimerini.

“The party has basically said no to Greece, to the further integration of the Eurozone, the establishment of a Eurozone finance minister and the creation of a European monetary fund,” he said.

In that sense, the oddball coalition would be like Greece’s, in which Tsipras’ far-Leftists brought in their otherwise ideological opponent, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), needing their votes to control Parliament and rewarding its leader, Panos Kammenos, with the job of Defense Minister.

Greek political analysts also said the strong showing of the far-right AfD party in Germany, the first elected since the WWII Nazi era, could make Merkel more conservative as she’s said she wants to woo back voters who moved toward the new party after she let a million refugees and migrants into the country before shutting the door.

As it could take some weeks for Merkel to form a government, that is coinciding with Greece’s negotiations over a third review with the Troika concerning additional reforms and possibly more austerity at the same time Tsipras is trying to convince Greeks he’s bringing a comeback.

With Merkel also calling for an end to Turkey’s hopes of joining the European Union, Greek officials are said to be anxious that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s response could be to unleash more refugees and migrants on nearby Greek islands and strain relations.