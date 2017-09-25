Top Eurozone Official Says Greece Needs “Clean” Bailout Exit

ATHENS (AP) — The eurozone’s top official said Monday that Greece and its European creditors are on a good path to completing the latest round of bailout talks, with a view to a “clean exit” from strict fiscal supervision.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the recession-battered country is regaining credibility, with a “very strong” fiscal performance in 2016 and 2017.

He told reporters in Athens it is in Greece’s and its creditors’ common interest to rapidly conclude the upcoming new round of bailout talks by the end of 2017, calling this a “feasible” target. Greece holds regular talks on the progress of its economic reforms in order to keep tapping loans.

Dijsselbloem said Greece must make a clean, smooth exit from its eight-year bailout program, which ends next summer.

“The end of the program will be the end of the program,” he told a press conference with his Greek counterpart, Euclid Tsakalotos. “Greece should become financially independent again, being able to make its own political decisions for the future, of course within the family of the eurozone.

Greece has relied on international bailouts since 2010. In exchange, it imposed painful spending cuts, tax hikes and reforms.

Dijsselbloem, who also met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, added that the result of Sunday’s German elections should not affect Greece’s bailout program.

“The elections in an individual country cannot change what we have agreed” in the meetings of eurozone finance ministers, Dijsselbloem added.

Also Monday, the European Union said it has ended its procedures meant to force Greece to reduce its deficit as the country gets its books back in order despite being mired in debt.

EU headquarters said Greece’s “deficit is now below 3 percent of GDP,” the ceiling for European government deficits.

Greece’s debt stood at 179 percent of GDP last year. But it recorded a budget surplus of at 0.7 percent of GDP in 2016, and while a small deficit is forecast this year, the EU said the Greek fiscal outlook is improving.