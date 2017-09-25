Malliotakis Qualifies for Matching Funds, Set to Debate de Blasio on Oct. 10

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember and Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis raised enough money to qualify for public financing through the matching funds program, her campaign reported as noted in the New York Times. The fundraising milestone also allows Malliotakis, who is of Greek and Cuban heritage, to take on incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio in a debate on October 10.

The milestone is impressive in the heavily Democratic New York City where the mayor won the primary election easily and also has a major advantage in terms of finances. According to the most recent financial disclosure reports from the New York City Campaign Finance Board, as noted in the Times, Malliotakis reported $241,530 in contributions to her campaign from August 29 to September 18, for a total of $734,412 in donations so far. Mayor de Blasio reported receiving $272,037 for that same time period, bringing the total to over $5 million, with over $2.3 million in the bank, compared to Malliotakis’ $162,950.

Having raised and spent a total of more than $500,000, Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, qualified for the first general election debate on October 10. The $293,000 in contributions from city residents will also allow her to receive matching funds from the program which pays $6 for every $1 raised in these particular contributions. The minimum amount is $250,000 to qualify for the program. As the Times reported, “the first $175 in contributions from a city resident (excluding those who do business with the city) can be matched at the six-to-one rate.”

After beating his opponents in the Democratic primary on September 12, with 74 percent of the vote, the mayor reported receiving 220 donations for a total of $118,900, as reported in the Times.

As the only Republican candidate, Malliotakis faced no primary test for her campaign. Her nearest challenger, Bo Dietl, running as an independent, reported $19,706 in contributions in the most recent financial report and therefore cannot participate in the matching fund program. Dietl’s fundraising efforts slowed since earlier in the year when the Republicans would not allow him to challenger Malliotakis in a party primary.

Daniel S. Loeb, a hedge fund executive bundled $4,525 from donors for Malliotakis in September, according to the financial filing, as the Times reported. Loeb is a major supporter of charter schools. He made a controversial remark on Twitter about the Democratic State Senate minority leader Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins in August that she “had done ‘more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood’,” as reported in the Times. Loeb apologized for the post about Stewart-Cousins, who is black, but he remained undaunted by pressure to resign as the chairman of the Success Academy charter school network, as the Times reported.

Sal F. Albanese, Mayor de Blasio’s main opponent in the Democratic primary, raised $6,360 during the August 29 to September 18 reporting period, including $225 received after the September 12 primary defeat. Despite the loss in the primary, Albanese will appear on the general election ballot as the Reform Party candidate, as reported in the Times.

Malliotakis told The National Herald in a recent interview that she looks forward to the debate on October 10. She also told TNH that she would like to debate the mayor five times, once in each of the five boroughs of New York City. More information about Malliotakis and her plans for issues including education, homelessness, and mental illness, is available online at nicole4mayor.com.