Port Washington Greek Festival a Great Success (Pics & Vid)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Hundreds of volunteers and over one hundred and fifty members of the Greek Orthodox Youth (GOYA) worked hard to organize and staff the three-day Greek Festival of the Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington.

The festival began on Friday, September 22 and concluded on Sunday, September 24.

It was organized for the seventh consecutive year at North Hempstead Beach Park, which is close to the community. The festival was one of the best in recent years with warm temperatures more like mid-summer rather than the start of fall and blue skies as far as the eye could see drawing Greeks from not only Long Island but across the New York tri-state area. Many commented on the beautiful weather and being at the beach was like a short trip to Greece, enjoying the traditional Greek and Cypriot foods, the rides, games, and marketplace while supporting the Archangel Michael’s community programs.

The President of the Parish Council Michael Psyllos, Fr. John Lardas- presiding priest of the community, as well as the members of the Parish Council, the Philoptochos Society, GOYA, and other community organizations, worked tirelessly along with the festival committee, and contributed to its success.

Saturday was especially busy at the festival and some attendees noted the lines were a bit long even to get into the parking lot, but they would never miss this fun event that helps the community and its important programs. Highlights of the festival, apart from the delicious foods, sweets, and loukoumades, included the spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night, the music, and the Archangel Michael community’s young people dancing in traditional costume. A memorable moment on Sunday afternoon was when Fr. John joined the dancers briefly for a few steps on the dance floor.

All the attendees look forward to next year’s festival.