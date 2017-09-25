New Rochelle Ahepans Celebrating 200+ Years of Membership

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Ahepans Zachary Marantis, James Zafiros, Joseph C. Keane, and Tom Dushas gathered for dinner at the Westchester Beach Club, in Rye, New York on Friday evening, September 22. The occasion was an evening of fraternal reflection celebrating their collective membership of more than 200+ years in The Order of AHEPA. The organization itself dates back to 1922.

Their memories drifted back to another era, long gone but not forgotten, the late 1950’s and the 1960’s, when Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson were Presidents. Their collective feeling was AHEPA has stood the test of time and competition from other sectors of the community, and continues to stand gallantly as the pre-eminent representative of the Hellenic Community worldwide.

Today, the four Ahepans and many others are anchors in their local chapter, New Rochelle 405. Their dream is that every Hellene and Philhellene should be an Ahepan, in tribute to their heritage and ancestors. The group is looking forward to AHEPA’s 100th Anniversary in 2022 with excitement and reverence, in what is expected to be a milestone celebration for the entire worldwide Hellenic Community.