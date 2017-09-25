Greek-American Arianna Huffington on 25 Most Influential and Successful Migrants List

NEW YORK – Greek-American Arianna Huffington features alongside Freddie Mercury and Elon Musk in the inaugural list celebrating the achievements of first and second generation migrants. Huffington’s founding of the HuffPost contributed to her inclusion.

The HuffPost founder has been listed among the top 25 most influential and successful migrants of all time, according to research conducted by easyESTA.

Huffington made the prestigious list for the recognition that she received due to her media work including being named #12 on Forbes’ first list of the Most Influential Women in Media, moving up to #42 on The Guardian’s Top 100 in Media list and appearing on both television and radio as herself.

Born in Athens as Arianna Stasinopoulou, Huffington moved to the United Kingdom at age 16 and studied at Girton College, Cambridge. She moved to the United States in 1980 and became a naturalized citizen in 1990. The Huffington Post was launched in 2005. In 2012, it became the first U.S. commercially-run, digital media enterprise to receive a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. In August 2016, Huffington announced that she would be stepping down from The Huffington Post to focus on Thrive Global, her new health and wellness information startup.

With migration and its perceived effects forever at the forefront of political discussion, easyEsta wanted to show the immense impact first and second generation migrants can make to their new homes and Huffington was a standout candidate.

A spokesperson from easyESTA said, “Culture is incredibly important to us at easyESTA, we commissioned this study to better understand the significance of migration and how migration has positively impacted on different industries.

“The research surprised us with how diverse people really are. We gained insight into the migrants’ physical and metaphorical journeys. By understanding the cultures that have influenced the migrants’ lives, a new meaning has been added to their legacies.”

Greek-American Huffington is featured alongside the likes of Madeleine Albright, Sadiq Khan, Evgeny Lebedev, Chris Froome, and Anthony Joshua – all of whom have made an enormous contribution to the country either they or their parents migrated to.

The announcement of the winners comes at a time where politicians such as Tony Blair are calling for tougher immigration controls and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has declared the end of DACA.

The complete list of the top 25 most successful and influential migrants of all time is available online at: https://www.easyesta.com.

