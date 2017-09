To the Editor:

Dr. Constantina Michalos’ piece “Stop Xenophobia, Homophobia, Racism, and Sexism: Make America Civil Again” (Sept. 22) was truly poignant and a precise portrait of the president we are forced to endure for four long, public protesting-filled years.

I am sure she could have written more – I could have – but space prevented it. She pointed out that everyone has frustrations and he cashed in on them. And, that is true. My frustrations are mainly with how people vote. …