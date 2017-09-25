Novels by Zyranna Zateli to Add to Your Reading List

Greek novelist Zyranna Zateli was born in Sochos near Thessaloniki. She attended drama school 1976-79 and then worked as an actress and radio producer, before becoming a full-time writer. Her novels were awarded the Greek National Book Prize for Literature in 1994 and 2002 and have been translated into several languages.In 2010,Zateli was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Athens.The English translation of her novel At Twilight They Return: A Novel in Ten Tales was recently …