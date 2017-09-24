Political Developments Could Become Unpredictable “At Any Time,” ND’s Hatzidakis Says

ATHENS – The country’s economy will continue to drag its feet if the policies being implemented by the SYRIZA-ANEL government are not changed, main opposition New Democracy’s Vice-President Kostis Hatzidakis said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

He also warned that political developments could become unpredictable at any time as long as the economy continued to be in such a state “and citizens are suffering under the taxes and other policies of this government.”

“Only with a different economic policy can we make a qualitative leap and pass from an injured Greece, the Greece of benefits, to a Greece of opportunities for everyone,” Hatzidakis said, adding that SYRIZA was incapable of implementing such a policy.

Hatzidakis accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of deceiving voters and noted that Greek society was paying a high price for the government’s experimentation. He praised the figure cut by ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) by contrast, saying that he had been “serious and restrained, not getting carried away into populism and promises.”

“At least let there be one good thing that comes from this ordeal [with the present government]: Let us be finished with populism, once and for all, and understand the importance of being serious!” he said.

Commenting on the environmental disaster caused by the Saronic Gulf oil spill, Hatzidakis said the government’s handling of the disaster had been “tragic” and repeated a call for those responsible to assume their political responsibilities.