Spartanburg Greek Festival Draws 6,000 People

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Spartanburg Greek Festival is held every September at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The festival helps raise money for the church’s building fund and for such local charities as the Hope Center for Children and Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Spartanburg Herald Journal reported.

“More than 6,000 people are estimated to have attended the three-day event this year. Some of the festival’s highlights include Greek food, music and dancing. It continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 697 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg.

Read what festivalgoers had to say about the food and activities at the event on Saturday here.