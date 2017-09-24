Greek-American Andrea Catsimatidis Elected Chairwoman of the Manhattan GOP

NEW YORK – Greek-American Andrea Catsimatidis is the new chairwoman of the Manhattan GOP, as she elected to lead one of the best-funded Republican club in the country.

“So honored to be elected Chair of the Manhattan GOP,” Catsimatidis wrote on her facebook webpage.

Andrea Catsimatidis is the daughter of billionaire talk show host, businessman, and former Republican mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, on being elected Chair of the New York County Republican Committee,” John Catsimatidis wrote on his facebook webpage.

According to Manhattan’s GOP webpage “Andrea Catsimatidis serves as an executive at her family’s company, the Red Apple Group, with primary responsibilities in the real estate, investment, and insurance divisions. The Red Apple Group was founded by her father, John Catsimatidis, and is one of the largest privately held companies in America, worth approximately $4Bn according to Forbes. The Red Apple Group operates in oil refining, pipelines, gas stations, real estate management and development, asset management, insurance, aviation, and supermarkets. Ms. Catsimatidis graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business with a B.S. in Business Management and double minors in Political Science and Communications. During her years at the Stern School of Business, she was named as one of the 15 most influential students at NYU for her leadership as president of the NYU College Republicans. She serves on the board of the DoughMain Education Foundation to promote children’s financial literacy and is actively involved in other charities including the Police Athletic League and the Alzheimer’s Association.”