Predisent Pavlopoulos: Democratic Forces Must Show “Absolute Unity” on National Goals

TRIPOLI, Greece – Greece’s national course toward the future demands the absolute unity of all the democratic political forces in support of major national goals, President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Sunday, while visit the city of Tripolis in the Peloponnese.

“One of those goals – and perhaps the most important today – is the country’s European prospect,” he added, noting that Greece can and must be among the front runners, to the extent that it is able, in completing the European edifice.

Pavlopoulos made the statements after laying wreaths at the statue of Theodoros Kolokotronis and other monuments in the city’s Areos Square to mark the 196th anniversary since the Fall of Tripolitsa, when Greek forces besieged and captured Tripolis from the Ottoman Turks.

Referring to Turkey, the president noted that “the past must not divide us with our friend and neighbour Turkey but teach us the value of peace and peaceful coexistence.” In this context, he added, Greece supports Turkey’s European prospects on condition that Turkey fully respects international and European law, “thus respecting the borders, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Greece, and as a consequence the borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the European Union.”

The president’s engagements in the city include a visit to the Kouros art gallery to inaugurate an art exhibition and then to attend an official dinner held in his honour at the officers’ mess in Tripolis.