We knew her as Consul General of Greece in New York and she impressed us.

Not only because she embraced the community, but because she did so from the heart. With seriousness and sincerity.

She has been a lady in every sense of the word. She knew that she had one mission: to stand with us. To serve us in any way she could. And she did it for her country.

Two and a half years ago, Catherine Boura became the permanent representative …