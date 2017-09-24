Greek-American Stories: Autumnal Nostalgia

No matter how delightful it was being in the company of loving relatives, living each day in a leisurely way wading in the turquoise waters of Greece’s beaches where a hefty piece of spanakopita and cool lemonade awaitedme;my thoughts would drift home to wherethe arrival of autumn awaits.

August wouldusher in, thankfully, the season changing September. On the airplane heading for Newark airport, I, mentally, list all the autumnalchores that await my husband and me.Gradually, house plants will be brought indoors …