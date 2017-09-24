Erdogan Shoots Down Reviving Dead Cyprus Unity Talks

NEW YORK – While Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is willing to tell United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the collapsed Cyprus unity negotiations should be resumed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan isn’t.

Technically speaking, Anastasiades had been dealing with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for two years until their talks fell apart at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, but Erdogan calls the shots for the occupied northern third of the island seized by Turkey in an unlawful 1974 invasion.

It was Erdogan’s refusal to fully remove a 35,000-strong army in the occupied territory and his demand for the right to militarily intervene again when it wanted that led Anastasiades to walk away.

But now the Cypriot President is willing to talk again, a reach-out slapped down by the hardline Erdogan who now has near-dictatorial powers and has been making noise he’s even willing to give up his country’s pursuit of European Union membership over the deadlock in Cyprus and other demands he allow more freedoms.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus, which is in the EU apart from the Turkish occupied land, and bars its ships and planes.

But Erdogan is sitting this one out for now, the Cyprus News Agency reported, citing unnamed diplomatic sources who said that message was given to Guterres on the sidelines of the UN’s annual General Assembly, reportedly saying, “It is too early to restart” talking.

UN officials were said to have figured that Erdogan is waiting for the results from the elections in Austria and in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for the EU to stop Turkey’s accession hopes and has battled with Erdogan over various issues.

A planned visit to Cyprus by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey has been postponed, CNA said. He met separately in New York Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish-Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami as the two sides have ruled out face-to-face meetings.

Akinci also met Guterres and it was reported they exchanged talk on the status of the talks and whether there’s any hope for their resumption.

“The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to Cyprus, including the availability of its good offices, to launch talks as soon as the sides show their readiness to re-engage,” a UN announcement said, diplomatic language to mean nothing happened.