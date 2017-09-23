Greece’s Exit from Memoranda is Government and European Partners’ Goal, Dijsselbloem Says

Greece’s exit from the memoranda is a common goal for both the Greek government and its European partners, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview with ‘Ta Nea’ newspaper on Saturday.

He stressed the need to reassure that Greece is fully prepared, its economy is on an upward course, economic stability has been restored and that confidence has returned in order to make the country financially independent.

Dijsselbloem acknowledges that the performance of the Greek economy has improved. However, he added that it is important to ensure that the conditions for political and economic stability exist and that reforms will be made both during the programme and after August 2018 when the programme ends.

Regarding the issue of debt relief, he said that what was agreed on last May would be implemented; the issue will be discussed at the end of the programme if need be and provided that Greece has delivered on its promises.

Dijsselbloem will meet with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate Finance Minister George Chouliarakis in Athens on Monday.

The three officials are scheduled to meet at the ministry at 15.00; a joint press conference will follow.

Chouliarakis and Dijsselbloem will be speaking at the 18.15 session of an Economist conference the same day.