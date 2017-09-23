Greece is a Country Worth Investing in, Commissioner Gabriel Says

Greece is a country that is worth investing in and the Commission is well aware of the benefits, European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said in an exclusive interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Greece has offered a lot to Europe, she said adding that the Commission is ready to support it in order to strengthen its economy by making available a range of programmes and resources that can constitute “a framework of minimum guarantees” for attracting private investments to the digital economy.

Gabriel stressed the importance of digital expertise at the universities, public administration and hospitals. Asked on the resources, she explained that there new European programmes. The Commissioner also underlined the opportunities offered to Greece for a common digital market. “Despite the crisis, digitalization can become an important pole of attracting investments,” she stated.