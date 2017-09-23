The Legendary Nikos Galis Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

By Gregory J. Stamos

Nikos Galis, a member of the AHEPA Hellenic Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2013, on September 8, 2017 reached the highest honor a basketball player, College, Professional or Amateur, can attain: induction into the Naismith Memorial International Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Galis, the greatest basketball player in Greek basketball history and one of the top European players of all time, was recognized for his brilliance in the International arena, most notably leading the Greek National Team to its iconic capture of the 1987 European Championship, by its defeat of Russia, a game in which Galis was named Most Valuable Player, after leading Greece with 44 points.

Galis, born in New York and raised in Union City, New Jersey, the son of two Greek immigrants, starred for Seton Hall University from 1975-1979. In 1979, his senior season, he averaged 27.5 points per game, the third highest scoring average in the Nation, behind only Idaho State’s Lawrence Butler and the great Indiana State University Larry Bird. That season Galis won the Haggerty Award as the New York Metropolitan Area’s Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year, and was drafted by the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association. Having suffering an injury during the Celtics’ training camp, however, Galis elected to play professionally in Greece, the land of his ancestors, notwithstanding never having been in Greece before nor even being aware that there was a professional basketball league in Greece. Legend has it that Red Auerbach, the Celtics’ revered Coach and General Manager, said that, in retrospect, “the biggest mistake of my career was not signing Galis.”

Galis embarked on a storied fourteen-year professional career and is now considered Greece’s top all-time athlete. As a member of the Aris (Thessaloniki) Professional Club, he won eight Greek League Championships and appeared three times in the European Club Championship Final Four. Then, after his move to Panathanaikos (Athens), Nick led his team to a fourth trip to the European Final Four. Galis topped the Greek League in scoring eleven times and was its all-time leading scorer with an average of 33.4 points per game, and led the National Team, in 168 games, with a 30.5 average. His individual scoring records were 62 points in the Greek League, 57 points in European Club competition and 53 points with the Greek National Team versus Panama in 1986. He was voted the top European player in 1987.

In the Athens Olympic Games in 2004, Galis was the first Olympic Torch Bearer to enter the Stadium at the Opening Ceremony. In 2007, he was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Thereafter, in 2013, in a nationally televised induction ceremony, the Thessaloniki “Alexandriou Sports Palace” was renamed “Nick Galis Hall” and in 2016, the Greek government named the indoor basketball court at the Athens Olympics Sports Complex “Nick Galis Court.”

Galis was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame along with former NBA stars George McGinnis and Tracy McGrady, WNBA and UCONN college basketball star Rebecca Lobo, Notre Dame University Women’s Coach Muffin McGraw, and Kansas University Men’s Coach Bill Self. His video presentation included praise by NBA greats Vlade Divac, Detlef Schrempf, and Tony Kukoc. In his acceptance speech, Galis thanked all of his high school, college, and Greek National team teammates and coaches, but especially singled out the Greek fans, worldwide, for their support. He indicated that his greatest decision was to elect to play in Greece, which became “his people and his country.”

He noted how proud he was that his athletic success had galvanized and even united the entire nation of Hellas, with Greeks flooding the streets late into the night celebrating the dramatic victory over Russia in 1987, which propelled Greece onto the international basketball stage.

Galis had been selected to the AHEPA Athletic Hellenic Hall of Fame in 2013, but was unable to attend the National Convention to receive his award due to running his basketball camp in Greece at that time. He elected to not have his Hall of Fame plaque and medallion mailed to him, in the hope that he would be able to personally receive it at some later point in time, and prior to the Naismith induction ceremony, Gregory Stamos, Chairman of the AHEPA Hall of Fame Selection Committee, presented Galis with his 2013 AHEPA Athletic Hall of Fame plaque and medallion, compelling Nick to note, with a smile, “I’m not sure which means more to me, these, or my International Hall of Fame trophy.”